Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €70.88 ($77.04) and last traded at €70.50 ($76.63). Approximately 742,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.00 ($76.09).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €67.31 and a 200 day moving average of €61.27.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

