Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

View Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.