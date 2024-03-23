Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,145 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.5 %
Coinbase Global stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $276.38.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
