Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.