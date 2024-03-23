Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $20.41 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 695.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.