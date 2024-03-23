Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $20.41 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
