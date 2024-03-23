Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.8 %

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,857. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

