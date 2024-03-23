Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys 145 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $233.21. 196,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $235.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

