Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Truist Financial began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.60.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 71.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

