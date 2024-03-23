Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 418,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

See Also

