Client First Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Client First Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 7.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.