Client First Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Client First Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,558 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.4% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 962,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,788. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

