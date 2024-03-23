Citigroup Raises StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $20.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

Get StoneCo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Trading Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Shares of STNE stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.