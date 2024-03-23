Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

