Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) & J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Head-To-Head Analysis

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for J-Long Group and Citi Trends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get J-Long Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Citi Trends 0 1 2 0 2.67

Citi Trends has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Given Citi Trends’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends $747.94 million 0.33 $58.89 million ($1.47) -19.48

This table compares J-Long Group and Citi Trends’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares J-Long Group and Citi Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends -1.60% -6.76% -2.02%

Summary

Citi Trends beats J-Long Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J-Long Group

(Get Free Report)

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. The company also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, it offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. The company provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.