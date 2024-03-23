Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CB traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $255.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.