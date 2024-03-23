Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.
In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,080,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,426,000 after purchasing an additional 367,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
