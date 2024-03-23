Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Chewy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Stock Up 4.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CHWY opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,080,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,426,000 after purchasing an additional 367,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.