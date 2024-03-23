Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.