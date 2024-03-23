Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 1,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

Further Reading

