Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $71.34. Approximately 2,497,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,772,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.