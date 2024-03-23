ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHPT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $725.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

