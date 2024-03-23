ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
NYSE CHPT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $725.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.63.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Average Calculator
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.