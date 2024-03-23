CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Up 5.4%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 10,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 8,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $277.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.91.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CGG had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter.

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

