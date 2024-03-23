CGC Financial Services LLC Sells 882 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

CGC Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

