CGC Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $479.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.96 and a 200-day moving average of $427.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

