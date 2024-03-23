CGC Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC opened at $40.71 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

