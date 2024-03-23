CGC Financial Services LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CGC Financial Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

