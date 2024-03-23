CGC Financial Services LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

