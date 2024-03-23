CGC Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG opened at $346.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.