CGC Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 807.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Corning by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.