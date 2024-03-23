Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 550 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £225.50 ($287.08).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 580 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £226.20 ($287.97).

On Wednesday, January 17th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 335 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150.75 ($191.92).

Centaur Media Price Performance

LON CAU opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.10. Centaur Media Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34.40 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.64).

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

About Centaur Media

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Featured Stories

