Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 5.7%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.55. Approximately 843,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,279,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after acquiring an additional 562,157 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 211,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

