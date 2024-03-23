CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.56 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $58.70 million and $2.56 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007855 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00015989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,550.19 or 1.00043174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00152279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0709308 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,490,001.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

