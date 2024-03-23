Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.