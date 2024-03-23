CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 1,000,000 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $11,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,661,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

