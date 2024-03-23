CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 1,000,000 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $11,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,661,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.41.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
