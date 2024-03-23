Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,138,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 315,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.