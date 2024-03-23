Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,295 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,519.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

CSTL stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,988,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

