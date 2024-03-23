CashBackPro 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $16.46 or 0.00025621 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $1.43 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,397.98 or 1.00217745 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011366 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00155588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,266 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 16.63883541 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,639,605.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

