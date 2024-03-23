Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Director Mark Hipp Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRI opened at $83.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

