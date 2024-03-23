CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.92.

Get CarMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Trading Down 1.1 %

CarMax stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.