CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.92.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.