Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $400.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $387.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $390.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

