Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,760,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

