CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $401.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

