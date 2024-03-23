Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $51.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.