C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $70,174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after buying an additional 371,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after buying an additional 306,755 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

