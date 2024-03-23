Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of PTNQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. 61,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

