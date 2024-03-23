Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 664,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

