Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 535,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 77,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,169,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,046. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

