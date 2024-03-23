Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. 524,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

