Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.27. 3,939,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

