Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $128.76. 3,229,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

